Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

'Di pagpapadala ng distress signal ng nawalang Cessna planes iniimbestigahan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 23 2023 07:31 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Kasama sa iniimbestigahan ng Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines ay kung bakit hindi nakapagpadala ng distress signal ang mga nawalang Cessna plane sa Bicol at Isabela. Ito sana ang paraan para madaling nahanap ang mga eroplano. Pero paano nga ba ito gumagana, lalo na sa panahon ng sakuna? Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 23 Pebrero 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   aviation   Cessna   missing planes   Cessna 206   Cessna 304   distress signal   CAAP  