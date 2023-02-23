Watch more on iWantTFC

Kasama sa iniimbestigahan ng Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines ay kung bakit hindi nakapagpadala ng distress signal ang mga nawalang Cessna plane sa Bicol at Isabela. Ito sana ang paraan para madaling nahanap ang mga eroplano. Pero paano nga ba ito gumagana, lalo na sa panahon ng sakuna? Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 23 Pebrero 2023