Dagdag-pangil sa MTRCB para bantayan ang streaming sites pinag-usapan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 23 2023 08:06 PM

Tinanggal na sa Pilipinas ang Hollywood movie na "Plane." Ito'y matapos ang mga reklamo sa pagsasalarawan sa Mindanao na umano'y pugad ng terorista. Hati naman ang ilang taga-industriya ng pelikula na bigyan ng dagdag-pangil ang Movie and Television Review and Classification Board para bantayan pati streaming sites. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 23 Pebrero 2023
 

