Sumilao farmers suportado ang kandidatura ni Robredo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 23 2022 08:04 PM | Updated as of Feb 23 2022 08:50 PM

Nagbalik sa Bukidnon si Vice President Leni Robredo kung saan ibinigay ng mga Sumilao farmers ang kanilang buong suporta sa kaniyang kandidatura. Nagpa-Patrol, Adrian Ayalin. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 23 Pebrero 2022

