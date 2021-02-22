Pinoy cube satellite dumating na sa International Space Station

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Dumating na sa International Space Station ang spacecraft na may mga dalang cargo kabilang ang gawang Pinoy na cubesat.

Ang cube satellite ay tinawag na Maya-2 at dinevelop ng 3 Filipino scholars na sina Izrael Zenar Bautista, Mark Angelo Purio, and Marloun Sejera.

May bigat na 1.3 kilos ang cubesat, may camera para sa photo and video capture. Layunin nitong makakuha ng data mula sa ground sensors para sa weather at infectious disease analysis.

Nakatakadang i-launch ng Maya 3 at Maya 4 ngayong taon.

--Ulat ni Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News