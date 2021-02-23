Cardinal Tagle, itinalaga bilang miyembro ng Vatican central bank

Watch more in iWantTFC

May bagong trabaho si Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Prefect of the Congregation of the Evangelization of Peoples sa Vatican City.

Itinalaga ni Pope Francis si Cardinal Tagle bilang miyembro ng Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic Holy Sea o APSA, ang tinatawag na Central Bank ng Vatican.

Ang APSA ang nakatoka sa treasury, real estate holdings at iba pang assets ng Vatican.

Kasama rin sa trabaho ng APSA ang pangasiwaan ang payroll at operating expenses ng Vatican City.

Ang APSA ay may 100 empleyado at collaborators, kabilang ang walong kardinal.

- TeleRadyo 23 Pebrero 2021