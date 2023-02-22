Home  >  News

Police acquire video of ambush of Aparri vice mayor, companions

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 22 2023 10:32 PM

Philippine police are reviewing eyewitness video of last Sunday's deadly ambush on a provincial vice mayor.

Investigators hope this will provide new leads into the deaths of Aparri Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda and his five aides. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 22, 2023
