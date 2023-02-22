Home  >  News

Philippines joins RCEP, world's largest trade pact

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 22 2023 10:07 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The world's largest free trade pact is ratified by the Philippine Senate despite opposition from critics who fear the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership will displace the country's local producers. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 22, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Senate   RCEP   Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership   agriculture   free trade  