Philippines joins RCEP, world's largest trade pact
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 22 2023 10:07 PM
The world's largest free trade pact is ratified by the Philippine Senate despite opposition from critics who fear the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership will displace the country's local producers. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 22, 2023