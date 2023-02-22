Home  >  News

PH senators, EU lawmakers discuss human rights, ICC probe on Duterte's drug war

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 22 2023 10:23 PM

European lawmakers visiting Manila tell Philippine senators of their concerns over alleged summary killings of drug suspects by Philippine police.

The remarks of one of the visiting parliamentarians irked a senator who was once the police chief in charge of the drug war during the Duterte administration. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 22, 2023
 
