PH, Australia mull over joint patrols in South China Sea

Posted at Feb 22 2023 10:27 PM

The defense chiefs of the Philippines and Australia discussed possible joint patrols in the South China Sea to counter China's growing aggression in the region. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 22, 2023
 
