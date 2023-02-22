Home  >  News

Ilang senador, EU delegation bigong magkasundo sa isyu ng drug war

Posted at Feb 22 2023 08:59 PM

Halos 2 oras nagharap sa isang pulong ang ilang senador ng bansa at European Parliament delegation kaugnay sa usapin sa human rights. Gayunman nabigo silang magkasundo sa naging pagtalakay sa isyu ng war on drugs. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 22 Pebrero 2023 

