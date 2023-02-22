Home  >  News

Grupo ng mga magsasaka, mangingisda nangangamba sa epekto ng RCEP

Posted at Feb 22 2023 08:13 PM

Pasok na ang Pilipinas sa Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) matapos itong ratipikahan ng 2 sangay ng Kongreso. Nangangamba ang ilang grupo na maging banta ito sa sektor ng mga magsasaka at mangingisda. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 22 Pebrero 2023

