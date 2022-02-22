Home  >  News

Willie Ong dismisses claims he will switch parties, withdraw from VP race

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 22 2022 10:07 PM

Philippine vice presidential bet Willie Ong becomes the odd man out as his running mate Isko Moreno brings his campaign to Mindanao.

Ong dismissed speculations he will drop out of the race after some of Moreno's supporters give their endorsement to Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 22, 2022
