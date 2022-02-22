Home  >  News

Pacquiao camp umalma sa 'panliligaw' ni Isko sa PDP-Laban

Posted at Feb 22 2022 07:46 PM

Tila pikon na ang kampo ni presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao sa todo-panliligaw ni Isko Moreno sa PDP-Laban kahit pa may "manok" na umano sila ngayong halalan. Giit pa ng kampo ni Pacquiao, sila lang ang may karapatang mag-endorso ng kandidato at hindi ang PDP-Laban Cusi wing. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Martes, 22 Pebrero 2022

