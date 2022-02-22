Is Metro Manila ready for Alert Level 1? Doctor weighs in

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Is Metro Manila ready to be placed under looser quarantine restrictions?

A lot of factors need to be taken into consideration before that decision is made, Philippine College of Physicians president Dr. Maricar Limpin told ANC’s “Dateline.”

“Well if we look at the positivity rate, according to the recommendation of the WHO, if the positivity rate is less than 5 percent, and we are already below 5 percent then more or less we will be quite ready to go into Alert Level 1,” she said.

“But then again ‘no, there are also other factors that we need to consider and number one of these will be the vaccination rate across all target populations. So when I say vaccination rate, this will not only be concerning vaccination rate in 18 and above but also we need to consider the 12-17 and as well as the 5-11.”

Limpin explained that vaccinating children is important because eeven though they are less likely to suffer from a severe form of COVID-19, they are still likely to transmit it to other people.

“We all know that we just started with vaccinating the 5-11 age group, although these, the children are less likely to really get sick and if they do get sick, they are not likely to develop severe COVID so they’re not really to much of a big concern for all of us.”

“But I think the major concern is if the children who are not vaccinated [get] infected, they can also transmit this to the adults who are more vulnerable to develop severe COVID, and this is particularly true for those who have really comorbid conditions and are immunocompromised,” she said.

Metro Manila mayors are set to meet on Tuesday to discuss placing the capital region under the loosest COVID-19 quarantine classification.

Several business groups have earlier said they are in favor of placing Metro Manila and other provinces under Alert Level 1, which allows all businesses to operate at full capacity as COVID-19 cases decline.

--ANC, 22 February 2022