DOH sees decline in new COVID-19 cases in all island groups

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 22 2022 10:15 PM

There's a stronger push to bring Metro Manila's COVID-19 alert level to its lowest status.

Advocates of the move cite the region's coronavirus positivity rate as already hitting the World Health Organization benchmark for easing curbs. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 22, 2022
