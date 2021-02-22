Vaccine passport among Filipinos should not be required: senator

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Vaccine passports should only be issued to those who need it, Senator Franklin Drilon said Monday.

The Department of Health (DOH) will be issuing vaccine passports to Filipinos once the government begins its vaccination program against COVID-19, Malacañang earlier said.

The senator, however, said the issuance of the document should not be required and should only be issued to those who need it such as travelers.

"I don’t see this need for this passport to be issued ot everyone who’s vaccinated. If you talk about 70 percent of the population, that’s 75 million Filipinos," he told ANC's Headstart.

"If it’s required by the country of destination, no question about it but to require 70 million to be holding these passports is something I haven’t heard of...We’re not objecting to the issuance of passport per se. Just do not require it to 75 million Filipinos or so."

The government earlier said 50 to 70 million Filipinos can be immunized against COVID-19 by yearend if vaccine supplies arrive on time.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., however, said procurement of the jabs was delayed over manufacturers’ concerns that the Philippines might sue them, just like it did with Sanofi over the Dengvaxia vaccines.