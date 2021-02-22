Home  >  News

Senators frown at agri department's plan to reduce tariff on meat imports

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 22 2021 11:16 PM

Philippine lawmakers and agriculture officials got into a heated discussion during a Senate hearing on issues hounding the local hog industry. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 22, 2021
 
