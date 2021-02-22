Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Roque: Gobyerno handa sa posibleng pagtaas ng COVID-19 cases sa ilalim ng MGCQ

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 22 2021 07:51 PM

Tatalakayin sa Malacañang ang panukalang ideklara na ang mas maluwag na modified general community quarantine sa bansa. Bagaman may paalala ang mga eksperto sa posibleng pagsipa ng COVID-19 cases, handa umano ang gobyerno para rito. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Lunes, 22 Pebrero 2021

