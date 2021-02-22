Home  >  News

Residents in 'Auring'-hit Surigao del Sur appeal for help

Posted at Feb 22 2021 11:19 PM

Weather disturbance Auring weakens into a low pressure area but not before leaving a trail of destruction in the Philippine province of Surigao del Sur. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 22, 2021
