PH approves Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippines approved Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Regulators, however, do not recommend giving the Chinese drug to health workers.

Meanwhile, President Rodrigo Duterte prefers to take COVID-19 shots from Chinese firm Sinopharm, which had not applied for emergency use in the country.

That's according to his spokesperson Harry Roque.

It's the same vaccine that was secretly administered to some of Duterte's security aides last year. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 22, 2021