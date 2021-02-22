Drilon wants to know status of Bayanihan 2 spending before drafting of another stimulus act

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Senator Franklin Drilon said Monday he would first like to know how much of the funds under Bayanihan 2 had been spent and disbursed before drafting a third COVID-19 stimulus measure.

The country at present has 3 laws that provide government authority to spend public funds: the 2020 and 2021 General Appropriations Acts and Bayanihan, Drilon said.

"Before we go on Bayanihan 3, conceptually, I have no problem with Bayanihan 3 if we know how much has been released, disbursed from Bayanihan 2," he told ANC's Headstart.

"How much was funded, how much was released out of this authority? Of those released, how much has been disbursed because the bureaucracy is also known for inability to disburse the funds."

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said over a week ago that the government has yet to spend about a quarter of the approximately P165-billion stimulus package for the COVID-19 pandemic under Bayanihan 2. The law is valid until June 30, 2021.

Sen. Grace Poe earlier said she would like to know first the programs under Bayanihan 3 and where its funds will be sourced.