MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday explained why it decided to conduct a pilot testing of the automated election system of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in 3 barangays in the country.

The poll body on Monday said voters in two villages in Dasmariñas, Cavite, and another barangay in Quezon City will cast their ballots via automated voting on October 30.

Commissioner George Garcia said automation may also be used for the 2026 barangay elections.

“Minarapat po natin na subukan yan sapagkat kung saka-sakali po na tayo’y magpapalit ng makina, na gagamitin na sa 2025, marapat po na mapag-isipan din na kung maayos yung makina na gagamitin natin, eh di pu-pwedeng mismong gamitin na natin din sa mismong barangay ng 2026 elections naman,” he said.]

“Kasi kung magkakaganon, sa ating palagay, mas makakatipid, at the same time mas mapapabilis ang pagbilang ng mga balota sa mga presinto kumpara sa mano-manong pagbilang ng mga balota,” he added.

Garcia had earlier said that while the three barangays will have automated elections, a manual counting of votes will still be held, with the SD card to be physically transported to the canvassing area.

Prior to the pilot testing, a dry run will also be conducted in the subject areas, he added.

--TeleRadyo, 21 February 2022