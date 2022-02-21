Home  >  News

PH logs 1,427 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily tally so far in 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 21 2022 10:36 PM

Several business groups back the further easing of curbs in Metro Manila as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to decline.

But one health official believes Alert Level 1 should only be considered once vaccinations among the elderly are ramped up. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 21, 2022
 
