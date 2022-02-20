Home  >  News

Davao Oriental, niyanig ng Magnitude 6 na lindol

Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 21 2022 06:47 AM | Updated as of Feb 21 2022 06:48 AM

Niyanig ng magnitude 6 na lindol ang Davao Oriental kaninang madaling araw.

Ayon sa Phivolcs, alas dos bente nuebe kaninang madaling araw nang lumindol sa bahagi ng Governor Generoso. May lalim ito na 71 kilometro at tectonic ang pinagmulan.

Dahil diyan, nakaramdam ng Intensity III na pagyanig sa Tupi, South Cotabato at Intensity II sa General Santos City. 

Naitala din ang Instrumental Intensity III sa General Santos City at Intensity I - Davao City at Kidapawan City. 

Walang inaasahang pinsala na dulot ang nsabing pagyanig pero asahan ang aftershocks ayon sa PHIVOLCS.

