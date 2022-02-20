Davao Oriental, niyanig ng Magnitude 6 na lindol
Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 21 2022 06:47 AM | Updated as of Feb 21 2022 06:48 AM
regional news, tagalog news
- /news/02/21/22/pulis-na-lulong-sa-online-sabong-nagtangkang-magnakaw
- /overseas/02/21/22/israel-to-admit-unjabbed-tourists-as-covid-cases-fall
- /overseas/02/21/22/china-helps-virus-ravaged-hk-build-isolation-units
- /overseas/02/21/22/fortress-australia-re-opens-after-two-year-covid-closure
- /entertainment/02/21/22/uncharted-tops-box-office-with-44-million-debut