1 patay, 2 sugatan sa bumagsak na police chopper sa Quezon

Posted at Feb 21 2022 06:55 PM

Isa ang patay at 2 ang sugatan matapos bumagsak sa Real, Quezon ang isang chopper ng Philippine National Police. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Lunes, 21 Pebrero 2022

