Pabalik-balik na road obstructions hamon para sa ilang NCR barangays

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 20 2021 09:54 PM

Namomroblema ang ilang barangay sa iba’t ibang lungsod sa Metro Manila dahil pabalik-balik ang mga inalis na harang, puwesto, at mga sasakyang nakahambalang sa mga kalsada at bangketa. Posible pang makasuhan ang mga lokal na opisyal ngayong paso na ang palugit na ibinigay ng DILG para sa clearing operations. Nagpa-Patrol, Raya Capulong TV Patrol, Sabado, 20 Pebrero 2021. 

