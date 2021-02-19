Home  >  News

PH experts studying 2 coronavirus mutations detected in Central Visayas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 19 2021 10:57 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Philippine experts are examining two coronavirus mutations detected in the Central Visayas region. 

They are looking for any indication the Philippines may have its own variant of the new coronavirus. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 19, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Central Visayas   coronavirus mutation   COVID-19   DOH   Department of Health  