PH rescue team likely to cut short Turkey mission

Posted at Feb 18 2023 03:06 AM

Turkey is switching gears from rescue efforts to recovery operations 10 days after it was hit by a killer quake. The Philippine team that's helping with emergency operations there may have to cut short its two-week mission. This report tells us why. - The World Tonight, ANC, Feb. 17, 2023
