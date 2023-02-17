Home  >  News

PCG flagship deployed to West PH Sea after Chinese laser incident

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 18 2023 02:59 AM

The flagship of the Philippine Coast Guard is now deployed to the West Philippine Sea. The BRP Teresa Magbanua is patrolling the area more than a week after its sister ship was targeted by the Chinese coast guard with a military-grade laser. Willard Cheng has tonight's top story. - The World Tonight, ANC, Feb. 17, 2023
