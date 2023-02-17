Home  >  News

ANC

Masbate endures several aftershocks after 'very strong' quake

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 18 2023 03:19 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The province of Masbate endures several aftershocks a day after it was jolted by a magnitude 6.0 quake. Aireen Perol tells us more. - The World Tonight, ANC, Feb. 17, 2023
Read More:  Phivolcs   Masbate   Masbate province   Masbate earthquake  