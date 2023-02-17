Home  >  News

Family of Filipina killed in Turkey quake prepares for burial

Posted at Feb 18 2023 03:18 AM

The family of a Filipina who died in last week's massive quake in Turkey prepares to lay her to rest in her hometown in Quezon province. Wilma Tezcan's Turkish husband flew to the Philippines to bid her a final farewell. Details in this report. - The World Tonight, ANC, Feb. 17, 2023
