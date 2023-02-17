Family of Filipina killed in Turkey quake prepares for burial
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 18 2023 03:18 AM
The World Tonight, ANC, ANC promo, Turkey, earthquakes
- /video/news/02/18/23/masbate-endures-aftershocks-after-strong-quake
- /video/news/02/18/23/ph-team-likely-to-cut-short-turkey-mission
- /video/news/02/18/23/pcg-flagship-deployed-to-west-ph-sea-after-chinese-laser-incident
- /news/02/18/23/lalaking-nagbantang-ikakalat-ang-sex-video-ng-ex-tiklo
- /entertainment/02/18/23/stephen-speaks-says-manila-traffic-enforcer-let-them-go-thanks-to-selfie