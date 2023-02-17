Home  >  News

BuCor plan to build facility in Masungi Georeserve draws flak

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 18 2023 03:25 AM

The Bureau of Corrections sparks controversy with its plan to build a facility inside a nature preserve in Rizal province. Details in this report. - The World Tonight, ANC, Feb. 17, 2023
