President Rodrigo Duterte's official calendar as of Friday does not include campaigning with Senate contenders he endorsed, Malacañang said.

"Okay naman si Pangulo, busy with work," said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, acting Palace spokesman.

"But with regard to physically joining mga senatorial candidates ay wala pong official entries in his official calendar to that effect," he said in a press briefing.



(The President is okay, busy with work. But with regard to physically joining senatorial candidates, there are no official entries in his official calendar to that effect.)

Eight Senate bets, including 5 former Cabinet members, enjoyed a show of support from Duterte when they filed their candidacy in October.

Duterte was also a contender for the Senate before he quit the race in December.

His former chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo earlier said Duterte would "join the hustings and barnstorm the country" for administration-based Senate bets.