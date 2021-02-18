Vaccinated OFW tests positive for COVID-19
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 18 2021 11:00 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, OFW, overseas Filipino worker, COVID-19 vaccine, vaccinated OFW gets COVID-19
- /video/news/02/18/21/metro-manila-mayors-recommend-shift-to-mgcq-next-month
- /sports/02/18/21/2021-australian-open-karatsev-leaves-melbourne-with-confidence-and-a-top-50-ranking-in-the-bag
- /video/news/02/18/21/senators-ask-why-iatf-did-not-mention-vaccine-indemnification-agreements-during-hearing
- /overseas/02/18/21/man-gets-4-months-in-prison-for-coughing-at-police-in-denmark
- /life/02/18/21/frances-bakers-seek-unesco-recognition-for-the-humble-baguette