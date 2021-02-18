Home  >  News

Vaccinated OFW tests positive for COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 18 2021 11:00 PM

An overseas Filipino worker tested positive for COVID-19 despite receiving a vaccine against the disease.

Meanwhile, Philippine authorities are studying whether Russia's Sputnik V jab would be less effective for Filipinos. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 18, 2021
