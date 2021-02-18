Home  >  News

Senators ask why IATF did not mention vaccine indemnification agreements during hearing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 18 2021 10:55 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte seeks the speedy passage of a bill establishing an indemnification fund for COVID-19 vaccine recipients who experience adverse effects. 

But some senators believe there's no need for such a measure. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 18, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   IATF   Inter-Agency Task Force   COVID-19 vaccination program   vaccine indemnification agreement   Senate  