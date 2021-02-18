Metro Manila mayors recommend shift to MGCQ next month
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 18 2021 11:07 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Metro Manila mayors, MGCQ, modified general community quarantine, NCR MGCQ
- /news/02/18/21/1-patay-2-sugatan-sa-salpukan-ng-pick-up-at-motorsiklo-sa-isabela
- /video/news/02/18/21/de-limas-camp-contests-courts-findings-on-2nd-drug-case-against-her
- /sports/02/18/21/2-pinoys-martial-artists-take-up-one-championships-apprentice-challenge
- /video/news/02/18/21/vaccinated-ofw-tests-positive-for-covid-19
- /sports/02/18/21/2021-australian-open-karatsev-leaves-melbourne-with-confidence-and-a-top-50-ranking-in-the-bag