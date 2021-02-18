Home  >  News

Metro Manila mayors recommend shift to MGCQ next month

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 18 2021 11:07 PM

A razor-thin majority of Metro Manila mayors recommend placing the capital region under the most relaxed quarantine status by next month.

The World Health Organization cautions against such a move, which local researchers said should only be done after the government begins its coronavirus vaccination program. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 18, 2021
