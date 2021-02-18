Home  >  News

Teleradyo

Mag-lola patay sa sunog sa Mandaluyong

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 18 2021 08:52 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Patay ang mag-lola matapos sumiklab ang sunog sa Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City nitong Huwebes ng madaling araw.

Hindi nakalabas ng bahay ang 65 anyos na lola at 13 anyos nitong apo na nasa ikatlong palapag. Nagsimula umano ang sunog sa tailoring shop sa ikalawang palapag at bumagsak ang bahay.

Ayon sa mga awtoridad isa lamang ang entrance at exit kaya nahirapan silang ilikas ang mga residente.

Nasa ospital ang mga kaanak ng mga biktima nang sumiklab ang sunog na umabot sa first alarm.

Patuloy ang imbestigasyon sa insidente.

--Ulat ni Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Tagalog news   Teleradyo   Mandaluyong   fire   sunog   Barangay Addition Hills  