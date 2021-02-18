Home  >  News

De Lima's camp contests court's findings on 2nd drug case against her

Feb 18 2021

The defense lawyers of detained Philippine Senator Leila de Lima contested the findings of a Muntinlupa court which denied her bid to junk one of her drug cases. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 18, 2021
