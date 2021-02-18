Home  >  News

Batangas patuloy ang paghahanda sa maaaring pagaalburoto ng Taal Volcano

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 18 2021 08:49 AM

TAAL, Batangas - Patuloy ang paghahanda ng mga lokal na awtoridad sa paglilikas ng mga residente sa Batangas dahil sa banta ng pagaalburoto ng Taal Volcano.

Dadalhin ang mga ililikas na reisdente sa mga kalapit na lalawigan, tulad ng Cavite at Laguna, upang masunod ang minimum health protocols.

Nasa 2,000 ang residente ng Taal Volcano island na nagsimulang lumikas noong Martes.

--Ulat ni Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

