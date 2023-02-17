Rainy weather ahead in Visayas, Mindanao due to LPA

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Rainy weather will persist in parts of the Visayas and Mindanao on Friday, February 17, due to a low pressure area, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest public weather forecast, PAGASA said the LPA was last seen 765 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

PAGASA said the trough of the LPA may bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao Region, and Bohol.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are likely in these areas, according to state meteorologists.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Metro Manila will also have partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

PAGASA weather forecaster Patrick del Mundo said the state weather bureau is also monitoring another LPA 1,110km east of Eastern Visayas.

"Itong dalawang low pressure area na 'to, sa ngayon ay nananatiling mababa yung tsansa na maging isang bagyo in the next 48 hours," he said.

(These low pressure areas have a low probability of developing into a storm.)

"Ngunit possible pa rin yung merging scenario o yung pagsasama nitong 2 low pressure area na maging isang sirkulasyon na lamang sa susunod na 48 hours," he added.

(But a merging scenario--where the 2 of them will just have one circulation--is also likely in the next 48 hours.)

--TeleRadyo, 17 February 2023

