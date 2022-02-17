Home  >  News

Some Comelec personnel allegedly violating rules when removing campaign materials

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 17 2022 10:32 PM

The Commission on Elections defended its authority to dismantle what it deems as illegal campaign materials.

That's after some election personnel are accused of violating the poll body's own rules. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 17, 2022
