PH’s COVID-19 positivity rate at 9.7 percent; fewer tests conducted

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 17 2022 10:37 PM

COVID-19 infections have been on the rise in parts of the Western Pacific region. Meanwhile, the Philippines seems to be bucking the trend but the government said it's not in a rush to lift restrictions. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 17, 2022
 
