Patay ang isang 6 na taong gulang matapos maiwan sa loob ng isa sa 9 na bahay na nasunog sa kanto ng Don Primitivo at Don Vicente Street sa Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City bandang alas-9 Miyerkoles ng gabi.

Ayon sa tiyahin ng bata, hindi na nila nagawang mailigtas ito matapos tuluyang lumaki ang apoy sa kwarto na tinutulugan nito.

Masuwerte namang nakatakbo agad ang 2 kapatid ng batang nasawi.

Nakaligtas din sa sunog ang isa pa niyang kapatid na nabitbit ng kanilang nanay papalabas ng bahay.

Bukod sa batang biktima, wala nang ibang nasugatan sa insidente.

Ayon sa Bureau of Fire Protection, tinatayang nasa mahigit kumulang P25,000 ang halaga ng nasirang ari-arian sa insidente na umabot sa first alarm at tumagal ng isang oras.

Iniimbestigahan pa ng BFP ang sanhi ng sunog.