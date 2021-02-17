Palace rebuffs Lacson over VFA row: Duterte has read 1987 Constitution

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte has read the constitution even before Sen. Panfilo Lacson urged him to do so over their disagreement on the Philippine-US Visiting Forces Agreement, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

“Hindi lang po binasa ng ating Presidente ang Saligang Batas, abogado pa po siya. Pumasa po siyang Bar, kung saan isa po sa tinanong o subject area para sa examination ay ang constitutional law,” said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(The President has not only read the Constitution, he is also a lawyer. He passed the Bar Exam in which one subject areas is constitutional law.)

Lacson had remarked Duterte could have taken a more diplomatic tack instead of telling the US last week that it must pay if it wanted to keep the troop deal with the Philippines. This prompted Duterte to tell Lacson in a public address, "you have nothing to do with this."

The lawmaker then urged the President to read the 1987 Constitution which states that no treaty or international agreement shall be valid and effective unless concurred in by at least two-thirds of all the members of the Senate.

“Wala pong kaduda-duda na ang Chief Executive or ang Pangulo ang chief architect po ng ating foreign policy,” he said on state television.

(There is no doubt that the Chief Executive or our President is the chief architect of our foreign policy.)

Several Supreme Court rulings are based on this principle, Roque said.

The VFA is not a treaty, he added.

“Ang Presidente ay pupuwede pong bumitaw sa VFA kahit kailan po,” he said.

(The President can quit the VFA anytime.)



Duterte last year unilaterally canceled the two-decade-old VFA, in an angry response to the cancellation of his ally Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa's US visa. The withdrawal period has been twice extended to create what Philippine officials have said is a window for better terms to be agreed on.

The VFA was crafted in 1998, 7 years after the Philippine Senate rejected extending the presence of US military bases in the country. The Senate voted 18-5 to concur with the ratification of the pact, and it took effect in 1999.

Last year, the Senate sought the Supreme Court's clarification on the Senate's role in the cancellation of treaties after Duterte's order to abrogate the VFA.

The law requires Senate approval before the president can enter into treaties with other countries, but the Constitution does not specify if the same applies to the cancellation of accords, Senate President Vicente Sotto III had said then.

The Senate plea is still pending at the high court.