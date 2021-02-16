LPA off Mindanao now a tropical depression: PAGASA

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The low pressure area east of Mindanao intensified into a tropical depression early Wednesday, the state weather bureau said.

The storm, last estimated 1,080 kilometers east of Mindanao as of 3 a.m., is packing 45 kph winds near the center with 55 kph gusts, said PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren.

It is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility later Wednesday and will be named the country's first storm this year "Auring," Clauren said.

"Base sa ating latest track, posible po itong tumama sa kalupaan. Dadaan po siya sa area ng Visayas at Mindanao," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

The storm might hit land in Caraga or Eastern Visayas, she added.

On Sunday, Metro Manila may experience rains due to the trough of the storm and the tail-end of a frontal system, according to Clauren.

On Wednesday, the tail-end of a frontal system will bring scattered rains over Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Soccksargen and Zamboanga Peninsula.

The northeast monsoon will prevail and bring light rains over Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Aurora, and Quezon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon might experience isolated rains due to amihan.