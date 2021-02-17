Home  >  News

7 arrested in Cebu university raid face charges in Davao

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 17 2021 10:23 PM

Seven persons arrested in a police raid of a Cebu City university are now facing criminal charges in Davao province.

The suspects are expected to file a counter complaint against the police officers involved in the raid. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 17, 2021
 
