7 arrested in Cebu university raid face charges in Davao
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 17 2021 10:23 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Cebu City, University of San Carlos, Lumad school, Lumad school raid
- /video/business/02/17/21/2000-hogs-from-south-cotabato-brought-to-metro-manila-to-address-pork-shortage
- /video/news/02/17/21/bongbong-marcos-considering-running-anew-in-2022-elections
- /video/news/02/17/21/eskuwelahan-sa-cagayan-natulungan-ng-donasyon-ng-school-chorale
- /video/news/02/17/21/ph-govt-submits-indemnification-agreements-to-covax
- /business/02/17/21/smc-delays-opening-of-skyway-extension-to-end-march-offers-free-toll-for-skyway-3-for-as-long-as-it-can