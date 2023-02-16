Home  >  News

Rescuers continue to recover survivors in Turkey's Hatay province

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 16 2023 10:21 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The window is closing for finding more quake survivors in Turkey and the Philippine rescue contingent there is dejected they can't help affected Filipinos in other areas. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 16, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Turkey   Turkey earthquake   Syria   overseas Filipino  