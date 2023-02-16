Home > News Rescuers continue to recover survivors in Turkey's Hatay province ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 16 2023 10:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The window is closing for finding more quake survivors in Turkey and the Philippine rescue contingent there is dejected they can't help affected Filipinos in other areas. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 16, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Turkey Turkey earthquake Syria overseas Filipino /video/business/02/16/23/bsp-hikes-rates-by-50-basis-points/video/business/02/16/23/ph-shares-lower-ahead-of-bsp-rate-decision/overseas/02/16/23/german-airport-websites-hit-by-cyberattacks/video/news/02/16/23/mmda-to-build-p25-m-disaster-training-facility-in-cavite/entertainment/02/16/23/batang-quiapo-ramon-nakatakas-na-sa-piitan