Grupo ng linggwistiko, sang-ayon sa pagpalit ng salita sa Panatang Makabayan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 16 2023 01:44 AM

MAYNILA - Sang-ayon ang isang grupo ng mga linggwistiko sa bagong direktiba ng Department of Education na palitan o amyendahan ang Panatang Makabayan.

Ayon kay David Michael San Juan, pangulo ng Pambansang Samahan Sa Linggwistika At Literaturang Filipino (PSLLF), sang-ayon ang kanilang grupo dahil paggamit ng sariling wika ang kabilang sa mga layunin ng direktiba ng DepEd.

Sa lumang bersyon ng panata kasi, ginamit ang hiram na salita na "nagdarasal." Sa amyenda, ang salitang "nananalangin" ang gagamitin.

Ayon kay San Juan dapat tiyakin na isasabuhay ang laman ng panata, anumang termino ang gamitin. 

Pwedeng senyales na umano ito para maging bukas ang publiko sa "Filipinization" ng kultura at mga tradisyon ng bansa.

Hindi lamang ito ang unang beses na nagpalit ng Panatang Makabayan ang bansa.

Bagama't sang-ayon ang grupo ni San Juan sa amyenda, hindi umano ito magandang oras para maglabas ng ganitong direktiba dahil marami pang krisis sa edukasyon na dapat pagtuunan ng pansin.

Aniya, tingnan muna sana ng DepEd ang kakulangan sa instructional materials para sa mga estudyante. - SRO, TeleRadyo, Peb. 15, 2023

