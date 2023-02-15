Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

Binatilyo tiklo sa umano'y panggagahasa ng ex sa QC

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 16 2023 07:43 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Binitbit ng Manila Police District ang isang 16-anyos na binatilyo makaraang silbihan siya ng warrant of arrest malapit sa kaniyang tahanan sa Quezon City, Miyerkules ng gabi.

Ayon sa pulisya, ang binatilyo ay suspek sa panghahalay sa kaniyang kinse anyos na ex-girlfriend.

Kwento ng mga kaanak ng biktima sa mga pulis, naiwang mag-isa sa bahay ang kanilang anak ng mga oras na iyon nang bigla na lamang sumugod sa bahay ang suspek.

Dagdag pa ng mga pulis, hindi lamang isa kung hindi dalawang warrant of arrest ang inisyu laban sa suspek.

Sinampahan na ang binatilyong suspek ng kasong acts of lasciviousness at rape.

Ngayong araw nakatakdang i-turn over ang suspek sa DSWD. - Ulat ni Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  rape   gahasa   Quezon City   Manila Police District  