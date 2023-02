Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded at least 39 aftershocks following the 6.0-magnitude predawn earthquake that hit Masbate province Thursday.

"Aftershocks will last for several days to several weeks," Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said in a Teleradyo interview.

The state seismology agency said the tectonic tremor occurred at 2:10 a.m. approximately 11 km southwest of Batuan with a depth of 10 km.

Intensity 7 was recorded in Masbate City, while Intensity 5 was felt in Dimasalang, San Fernando, and Uson, Masbate.

Intensity 4 was logged in Legazpi, Albay; Aroroy, Cataingan, Esperanza, Milagros, and Pio V. Corpuz, Masbate; Irosin, and Sorsogon City.

Bacolcol said his office has received reports of several houses that were damaged during the quake.

Photos from Roy Villanueva, Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer of San Fernando, Masbate also showed the temblor damaged the Magallanes Coliseum, Masbate City.

Masbate Mayor Socrates Tuason has suspended classes in all levels (both public and private) as well as government works this Thursday to pave the way for the monitoring and inspection of the structural integrity of buildings and offices.